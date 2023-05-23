Draupadi Murmu Jharkhand Visit LIVE: President Draupadi Murmu is coming to Jharkhand, will worship in Deoghar

Mockdrill of the President’s Carcade

From the arrival of the President at the airport to Baba Mandir and Circuit House, the administration did a mock drill according to the fixed route. The mock drill of the first carcade was done at the scheduled time of the President’s arrival. Again in the afternoon there was mock drill for the second time. The link paths falling in the entire routeline through which the carcade was passing were sealed. Draupadi Murmu will be the fourth President of India, who will attend the Baba Darbar. Earlier, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Pranab Mukherjee and Ramnath Kovind have offered prayers at the Baba temple.

Magistrate and police force deployed

President Draupadi Murmu will reach Deoghar on Wednesday 24th May by a special aircraft. The district administration has completed all the security preparations regarding the arrival of the President. Adequate number of magistrates and police force have been deployed at all possible places from Tuesday itself to ensure proper security arrangements and to maintain law and order.

His Majesty will rest for half an hour in the circuit house

His Majesty Draupadi will reach Deoghar Circuit House at 10:20 from Murmu Baba Temple. After that, after resting for about 30 minutes, she will leave for Deoghar airport at 11:10 am. At 11:20, a special Air Force aircraft will leave for Ranchi. According to the scheduled time, she will reach Ranchi at around 12 noon. There is a plan to honor the President on behalf of the Shrine Board/Temple Management in Baba Mandir.

Security forces deployed everywhere

Strict security arrangements have been made for the arrival of the President. Central security agencies and state police personnel have been deployed everywhere. ADG and senior IAS are monitoring. DC Manjunath Bhajantri and SP Subhash Chandra Jat are personally monitoring the entire system.

In Deoghar, the President has a program of worship only at Baba Mandir. She will stay in Deoghar for about two and a half hours. Baba will stay in Baidyanath temple for 50 minutes. During this, his ancestral priest will get the resolution and worship done. At 10:10, the President will leave for Circuit House from Baba Mandir. MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey will also stay with the President in Baba Mandir.

Entry of devotees will remain closed in Baba Mandir from 6 am to 10:30 am.

People of Deoghar will welcome President Draupadi Murmu on the roadside carrying the tricolor at many places in the route line between the airport to Baba Mandir and Baba Mandir to Circuit House. The entry of common devotees will remain closed from 6 am to 10:30 am in Baba Mandir. That is, during this time no common man will be able to worship.

Deoghar ready to host the President

Deoghar is ready to host the President. Along with security and law and order, the district administration has made special arrangements for worship at Baba Baidyanath temple. Barricading has been done at various places in the route line, where the people of Deoghar will stand and welcome the President.

Draupadi Murmu Jharkhand Visit LIVE Updates|President Draupadi Murmu will reach Deoghar on Wednesday at 9 am in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. From here she will go to the temple of Baba Baidyanath, where she will offer prayers. Will stay in Deoghar from 9:05 am to 11:20 am. After this, she will go to Ranchi by a special Air Force aircraft. He is scheduled to reach Ranchi at 12 noon. Complete preparations have been made for the hospitality of the President in Deoghar.