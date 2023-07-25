dream girl 2 ayushmann khurrana finally reveals first glimpse as miss pooja fans says khoobsurati par hum know release date slt | Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana finally showed the first glimpse of ‘Miss Pooja’, fans said

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others. The comedy drama will be released on the big screen on 25 August. Most of the shooting of the film was done in Mathura. Dream Girl 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, featured Ayushmann as a call center employee who speaks to customers in a female voice. It starred Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee. The film made it a blockbuster by grossing 200 crores at the box office.

