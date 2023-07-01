Dream11 becomes the new main sponsor of the Indian cricket team

New Delhi, 1 July (Hindustan Times). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday signed a three-year deal with Dream 11 as the main sponsor of Team India. Dream11 has replaced Byju’s whose contract expired in March this year.

Dream11 will be seen on the Indian team jersey starting with the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 ​​cycle.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series in a month. India will begin the West Indies tour with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica from July 12 to 16.

BCCI President Roger Binny said, “I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them back on board. From being the official sponsor of the BCCI to now being the main sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has only grown stronger.”

The BCCI President further added, “As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing the fan experience is one of our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us further enhance the fan engagement experience.” will help increase it.”

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Dream Sports, said, “As long-standing partners of the BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. We share our love for cricket. It is a matter of pride and privilege for us to be the principal sponsor of the national team. We look forward to continuing to support the Indian sports ecosystem.”

Indian squad for two Tests against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.