Dress code is applicable for darshan in this temple, ban on coming wearing short clothes

of Uttarakhand Haridwar Dress code has been implemented for darshan in a temple. There is a ban on darshan in western clothes. The temple manager has implemented rules for darshan in Daksheshwar Mahadev temple. Posters have also been put up regarding this.

What’s in the Dress Code?

In the posters that have been put up by the manager in Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple, women and men have been instructed to enter the temple wearing decent clothes. It is written in the poster that all women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. On coming wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans etc. cooperate by seeing from outside.

All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant’s statement came

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, said, “Exposing body parts is not considered good in Indian culture. He said, this is the reason that there is already a ban on entry in the temples of South India by wearing dress code ie short clothes. carrying on the same religious tradition Haridwar I have also appealed to all the mothers and sisters not to come for darshan wearing short clothes.

Temple banner-poster with dress code viral on social media

At present, the picture of the banner-poster with the Dros code of the temple is being made increasingly viral in the social media. In which people are giving their respective reactions. Some people are in its support, while some people have opposed the dress code.