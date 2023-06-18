Dress code of Bihar Board became the subject of discussion in National Conclave, Haryana, Goa and other state boards will implement

A two-day National Conclave of Examination Board 2023 was organized by the Bihar School Examination Board on June 16 and 17 in Patna, in which representatives of 32 examination boards from 23 states of the country participated. Apart from the best practice of the examination boards in the program, one topic which was discussed a lot is the dress code applicable for all the officials and personnel in the Bihar Board.

Dress code of Bihar Board became a topic of discussion

The dress code for Bihar Board employees was implemented in August 2017 by the chairman of the committee, Anand Kishor, in order to improve the functioning of the committee. Technology based examination reforms implemented in the committee was the topic of discussion in the conclave. Under the dress code applicable in the committee, all the office bearers and workers have to wear sky blue color shirt and black pants in summer. In such a situation, the representatives were happy to see the office bearers and workers of the committee together in sky blue color clothes in the conclave and information was also taken from many of them in this regard. Apart from the President of the states of Haryana, Goa, Chhattisgarh etc., there were also representatives of various other states who took information in this regard.

Such events should be organized from time to time: Anand Kishore

On the other hand, before this, the chairman of the committee, Anand Kishore, had said on Saturday that such an event should be organized from time to time for the examination boards of all the states, so that all the examination boards get an open platform from such events. From where discussions can be held regarding examination reforms. Bihar School Examination Board has made changes in its entire examination system and procedures through technology. For the last five consecutive years, first in the country, the results of inter and matriculation examinations have been released. Due to which the committee has received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration and the committee has got a new identity at the national level.

Trains will run on Patna’s JP Ganga path from July 15 to Gaighat, it will take only 20 minutes to travel from Digha )bseb