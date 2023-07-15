Dressed in uniform: Case filed against 9 including five policemen after High Court’s rebuke, know what is the whole matter

Kanpur: In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, the police beat up a minor and tortured him by making him stand on one leg. Not only this, the police have also been accused of filing a fake report against him. The in-charge of the police station also supported the policemen very well and started to cover up the matter. When the High Court reprimanded, then a report was filed against nine people, including Magarwara former outpost in-charge and four policemen.

The policemen are accused that the outpost in-charge, along with four constables and four others, filed a fake report of mobile theft against a teenager and tortured him. On the petition of Maswasi’s woman, the court ordered to register a case against everyone including the policemen. But the former and present Kotwali in-charge kept avoiding it. When the matter reached the SP, he asked the concerned police station to file a report on the orders of the High Court.

The victim Shahnaz alleged that the police kept her nephew in the outpost for five days and beat him. The outpost in-charge threatened him through other people and asked for 50 thousand rupees. Threatened to send nephew to jail for not giving. Shahnaz said that she had complained about this to the SP and Kotwali in-charge then. But there was no hearing. It is alleged that on July 30, 2022, by filing a fake case against nephew Shoaib at the behest of Abhishek, pressure was created for settlement in another case. He did not compromise and filed a suit in the CJM court. The then CJM transferred the file of the case to the court of Civil Judge Junior Division Four for hearing.

After the hearing on January 7 and 19, Civil Judge Shikha Singh ordered the Sadar Kotwali police to register a case against the outpost in-charge and five constables in the said case. After which the Kotwali police kept postponing the case for several days. Meanwhile, Inspector Rohit Pandey appealed in the DJ court. In the midst of the hearing, the case file was transferred to Additional District Judge Court No. 11 Paxo Act Court. Where on Thursday, Judge Vivekanand Vishwakarma, while rejecting the appeal of the accused inspector Rohit, ordered to file a case against the five.

Shahnaz Begum of Maswasi village filed a case in the CJM court. It was alleged that on July 25, 2022, Magarwara outpost in-charge Rohit Pandey, constables Vikas Verma, Ankit Yadav, Jitendra Pal Singh, Rohit Yadav committed mobile theft on his minor nephew Shoaib along with Abhishek Singh alias Lala, Mannu Savita, Manas and Baua of the village. Falsely accused of being locked up in the outpost. Wrote fake report against him. The court ordered to file a report against all the nine people, but they were not registering. When SP Siddharth Shankar Meena came to know, he reprimanded. After this, a report has been registered against nine including five policemen. Please tell that Rohit Pandey, who was in charge of Mangarwara outpost, is posted at Behta Mujawar police station.

what sp said

On the other hand, SP Siddharth Shankar Meena says that the matter is very old. There was an order from the court to file the report. Now the report has been filed. He was not aware earlier. The matter is being investigated.

