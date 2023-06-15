Drinking Cold Water Side Effects: How safe is drinking ice cold water for your health? know here

Drinking Cold Water Side Effects: Drinking water is an essential aspect for maintaining good health and body hydration. Yet, when it comes to the temperature of the water we consume, a prevailing debate revolves around the safety of consuming cold water. There is always a question whether drinking ice cold water is safe for health or not?

Drinking cold water quenches thirst quickly.

Drinking cold water can provide a gratifying experience, especially during hot weather or strenuous physical exertion. The sensation of coolness of cold water helps in lowering the body temperature. Quickly quenches thirst. Also, some people find the taste of cold water more pleasant, which motivates them to drink adequate amounts throughout the day.

Very cold water can constrict blood vessels

However, it is imperative to keep a few things in mind regarding the safety of consuming cold water. One concern relates to the possibility that extremely cold water may constrict blood vessels, potentially affecting digestion and nutrient absorption. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that moderate consumption of cold water is generally considered safe for most individuals and does not cause significant harm.

According to Ayurveda, drinking ice cold water can spoil the digestive system.

Another aspect to note is the effect of cold water on the digestive system. Some people believe that consuming cold water can inhibit digestion and impair the body’s ability to break down food. However, scientific evidence to support this claim is limited, and the effect of cold water on digestion may vary from person to person. However, it is important to acknowledge that according to Ayurveda, drinking ice cold water can lead to an upset digestive system.

Discomfort to persons with tooth sensitivity due to consumption of cold water

Also, individuals with tooth sensitivity may experience discomfort or pain when consuming very cold water. If you have a history of tooth sensitivity, it may be prudent to consume water at a slightly warmer temperature to avoid potential discomfort.

Relationship Tips: From lying to dishonesty, don’t ignore these mistakes your partner is repeating