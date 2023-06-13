Drisha Acharya: Who is Sunny Deol’s daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya, who will take seven rounds with Karan

There is happiness in Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s house these days, because his son Karan Deol is going to mount a mare soon. Yes Karan is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Couple’s pre-wedding celebrations have started. If reports are to be believed, their marriage will reportedly take place between June 16-18. A few months ago, Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend in a private function. The actor has been dating Drisha for many years. Although the fans want to know who is Sunny Deol’s future daughter-in-law after all, so let us tell you.

Who are the brides of Sunny Deol

Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. Drisha’s parents Sumit Acharya and Chimu Acharya live in Dubai. Karan’s future wife also lives with her parents. Drisha’s mother Chimu is the promoter of one of the top event management companies. According to reports, Drisha works with her mother as the National Program Manager.

Drisha-Karan’s love story

Reportedly, Karan and Drisha have known each other since they were kids. Their friendship turned into love and now both are all set to give a new name to their relationship. Drisha is a very private person, so she has kept her Instagram account private as well. He has a total of 462 followers. If media reports are to be believed, the two will reportedly tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

About Sunny Deol’s son Karan

Karan Deol is the first child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apna 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will also feature Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He was previously an assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and also rapped for Diljit Dosanjh’s song in the film.