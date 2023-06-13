Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgan will once again entertain the audience by becoming Vijay Salgaonkar, the script of the film is locked!

In the year 2013, Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph made the suspense thriller, Drishyam. Which performed brilliantly at the box office. The film won nationwide acclaim and over the years has become one of the most iconic franchises of Indian cinema. Later, once again, Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph came together with Drishyam 2, the sequel also hit the theatres. Now fans will get to see Drishyam 3 soon.

big update on drishyam 3

Drishyam 2 proved to be the biggest money spinner of the year 2022 and emerged as a blockbuster for Ajay Devgan. It also holds the record of being the highest-grossing thriller in Hindi and now, if reports in Pinkvilla are to be believed, Drishyam 3 has reached the stage of development. In the past, Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which was liked by all. Now the work on the script is going on.

Drishyam 3 script work in progress

If reports are to be believed, the team of Drishyam (Hindi and Malayalam) is planning to shoot both the films simultaneously. Not only this, it is also being considered to shoot Drishyam 3 together and release them on the same date all over India. While Kerala will release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Gorge Kutty, India will see the journey of Ajay Devgan as Vijay Salgaocar. Once the script is finalised, Telugu Drishyam makers may also join forces to plan for a simultaneous release on the same date.

Director Anil Sharma broke the silence on the simultaneous release of Gadar 2 Vs Animal, said- For Gadar 2, such…

When will the shooting of Drishyam 3 begin?

Drishyam 3 is expected to go on floors in 2024 and the exact timeline will be decided once the screenplay is locked. Ajay Devgan is meanwhile in London preparing for his next film with Vikas Bahl and will then work on Singham Again.