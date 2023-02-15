Driver who knocked down teenagers in the Kirov region was sentenced to 7 years in prison

A court in the Kirov region has sentenced a 28-year-old driver who caused an accident that resulted in the death of a teenage girl. This was reported on February 15 in the prosecutor’s office of the Kirov region.

The man will serve his sentence in a colony-settlement. In addition, the court banned the driver from driving for 2.5 years. According to the claim of the father of the deceased girl, the man must pay 1 million rubles as compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

The fatal accident occurred on the evening of October 31, 2022. A resident of the Kirov region deprived of a driver’s license got behind the wheel in a state of intoxication. His car VAZ-21074 was not registered. On the Kirov – Sovetsk – Yaransk highway, which passes through the village of Pizhanka, the driver tried to overtake a passing truck, but during the maneuver he knocked down several teenagers who were walking along the side of the road.

One of the students died from her injuries.

The court verdict has not yet entered into force, a resident of the Kirov region can appeal against it. The man will remain in custody for the appeal period.

A fatal accident, in which a child also died, occurred on the morning of January 1 near St. Petersburg. On Novaya Street in Kirovsk, a car drove into the local area from the carriageway and hit a mother with two children born in 2017 and 2019. The five-year-old girl died on the spot. The mother and her three-year-old son were hospitalized in serious condition.

The next day, January 2, the driver who hit the child to death was arrested for two months. It turned out that Nikolai Kolokolchikov, previously deprived of a driver’s license, was drunk at the time of the accident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

