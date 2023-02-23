Drivers of fuel trucks spoke about the difficulties of working in the NVO zone

Representatives of one of the most dangerous professions in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) – drivers of fuel trucks – on Thursday, February 23, told Izvestia about the difficulties of their work.

“Techniques will not go anywhere without fuel. Fuel is combat power. We deliver – we deliver. Day, night, no difference. The command arrives – we went, ”said one of the drivers.

He explained that in the war zone, one of the most important objects for the military is a fuel truck.

“The enemy is hunting them, constantly trying to figure out their location. They even announced a reward for fuel trucks, ”said a participant in the special operation.

According to him, the driver of a fuel truck is a very dangerous profession.

“If the enemy sees a tanker, they immediately start firing at it. It’s very scary when shelling is going on, but we still work, because we understand that without fuel, the equipment will not go anywhere,” the driver said.

He added that he and his colleagues, contrary to the actions of the enemy, seek to refuel equipment “at any cost, in any weather and at any time of the day or night.”

Earlier that day, Izvestia showed footage of tank crews working in the vicinity of Ugledar. Correspondent Kirill Olkov noted that Russian tank crews ram the enemy and move forward due to multiple fire superiority. Soldiers strike while on the move, and fire adjustments are made from the air.

He said that on the outskirts of Ugledar minefields stretch, as a result of which tanks with minesweeps are the first to go into battle, the infantry advances in the second echelon.

Earlier, on February 15, Russian military personnel attacked strategic targets in the Ugledar region. Artillerymen are working around the clock to defend the sky from any air targets using the Tor and Buk systems. They have to work mainly with drones. In parallel, Russian aviation supports the offensive operations of the marines.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

