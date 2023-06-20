Drivers will now drive meeting trucks in AC cabins, Nitin Gadkari made a big announcement

Truck drivers will very soon drive in air-conditioned cabins. It was announced by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Has done it. He said, by 2025, it will be necessary to have an AC compartment for the truck crew.

AC mandatory in truck cabin

Addressing a program, Nitin Gadkari said, auto manufacturers will soon have to install air conditioners inside the driver’s cabin of trucks. The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said at an event, before coming to this event today, I have signed the file which makes air conditioning mandatory in the truck driver compartment. We must ensure that the people driving the trucks are taken well.

AC in truck cabin was opposed due to increase in expenses: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari Expressing concern about the truck drivers in the program, he said, “Our drivers drive vehicles in the harsh temperature of 43.47 degrees and we should imagine the condition of the drivers.” I was keen to introduce AC cabins after becoming a minister. But some people opposed it saying that the cost of trucks would increase. Today, I have signed on file that all truck cabins will be AC ​​cabins.

Truck drivers drive for 14-16 hours

Nitin Gadkari also said that there is a shortage of drivers in India, as a result of which truck drivers work for 14-16 hours a day. In other countries, there are rules regarding the number of hours a trucker can be on duty.