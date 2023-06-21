Drone exposing the exploits of power thieves in Varanasi, the handiwork of women caught on camera

Varanasi. The problems of power cuts have increased in Uttar Pradesh amidst the scorching heat. Transformers are burning one after the other. The reason for this is being told as overloading. At the same time, these days the electricity department in Varanasi has intensified the campaign against electricity theft. To catch the frequent power thefts in Varanasi, the drone is being flown by the department. Electricity Department officials are using drone cameras to monitor the roofs of the houses. The department has taken action against many electricity thieves with the help of drone camera and has filed a case.

The handiwork of electricity thieves captured in drone camera

In the Ramnagar area of ​​Varanasi, the officials of the electricity department along with the vigilance team are continuously engaged in raids to nab the thieves. In such a situation, special difficulties have to be faced in checking inside the houses in front of the team. To overcome this problem and without any noise, thieves are being caught by raiding with drones. To catch the power thieves, the team of electricity department is monitoring the roofs of the houses with the help of drone cameras. During the checking with drone camera in Ramnagar of Varanasi, the handiwork of many women power thieves has been caught on camera.

Dozens of electricity thieves caught by drone camera

Dozens of power thieves were caught during the raid by the Electricity Department. The drone is visible in the pictures captured in the camera. As soon as the department went to the street, the women of the house started removing illegal electricity connections from the roof of the house. When the eyes of many women fell on the drone camera, she was seen to be saved by wearing a veil. On the other hand, those who were not seen, she was busy in removing the illegal connection comfortably. Based on the video captured in the drone camera, the Vigilance team has filed a case against the power thieves.

