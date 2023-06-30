‘Drone Police Unit’ to monitor criminals from air in Chennai, first time advance initiative in India

Chennai : For the first time in India, ‘Drone Police Unit’ has been started in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. According to media reports, the ‘Drone Police Unit’ has been started in Tamil Nadu by the Greater Chennai Police. It is being told that the ‘Drone Police Unit’ in Chennai will facilitate identification of criminals and suspects, surveillance of large gatherings and real-time checking of vehicle registration data, etc.

Rs 3.6 crore spent on the project

According to the news coming in the media quoting a press release issued by the Chennai Police, the cost of this project of Chennai Police is about Rs 3.6 crore. The facility was inaugurated by the outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu C Sylendra Babu at Besant Avenue in Adyar. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jeewal was also present on the occasion of its inauguration.

Drone Police Unit divided into three categories

It has been reported in the media that the ‘Drone Police Unit’, the first initiative taken by the Chennai Police in India, has been divided into three categories and a total of nine drones have been provided for the three categories. That is, three drones have been provided for one category. These nine drones include 6 quick response surveillance drones, 01 heavy lift multirotor drone and 02 long range survey wing place drones.

Drones equipped with state-of-the-art AI technology

It is being told in the report that these drones are equipped with the latest technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They can be operated up to a distance of about five to 10 kilometers from the ground station. These are fitted with ANPR cameras, which will prove to be helpful in real-time checking with the registration database of the vehicles. With its help, it will also help in locating suspects, stolen vehicles.