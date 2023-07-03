Drone seen flying over Prime Minister’s residence

New Delhi, 03 July (Hindustan Times). A drone was seen flying at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence this morning. Delhi Police is probing it.

According to the Delhi Police, the Prime Minister’s residence comes under the “No Flying Zone”. It was reported that a drone was seen flying over his residence. The SPG engaged in the security of the Prime Minister had given information in this regard.

After this the police started a search operation in the area and surrounding areas but no such object was found. Air traffic control room was also contacted. He has also denied having found any such object. The inspection of the matter is going on.