Drozd expressed confidence in the victory of Mayweather over Chalmers

Former five-division world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is likely to beat UK rival MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers in their upcoming bout. About February 24, said in an interview with “Izvestia” former WBC world champion Grigory Drozd.

According to him, the athletes are of completely different levels. Drozd recalled that Floyd has not been engaged in an active career for a long time, but fights for the purpose of earning money, but this time his opponent is completely unknown to the public.

“You have to show your greatness with the best boxers in the world. And Floyd already did that a long time ago. Now Floyd is just making money. I really hope that he wins this fight, ”he shared his opinion.

Drozd emphasized that Mayweather is unlikely to demonstrate greatness in this fight.

“He is boxing with a man – with a passerby. Floyd is boxing with an unknown athlete. This situation looks like this, ”concluded the athlete.

Mayweather held an open workout earlier Friday. On February 23, at a press conference, he promised to show a spectacular fight with Chalmers. He stressed that no matter who his opponent is, the boxer is always ready to give 100%.

On the same day, Mayweather called his boxing record “the perfect thing”.

The former undisputed world champion retired undefeated after winning 50 fights. An athlete from the United States held his last professional fight in 2017 against Conor McGregor, defeating him then by technical knockout in the 10th round.

The fight between Mayweather and Chalmers will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. REN TV will broadcast the battle.