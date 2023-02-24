Drozd hoped for a decent performance by Gassiev in the duel against Balogun

Former WBC world champion Grigory Drozd expressed hope that Russian fighter Murat Gassiev will perform well in the fight against American Mike Balogun. The fight will take place as part of the REN TV Fight Club on March 3.

In an interview with Izvestia, he said that he would like to see how the Russian fights with more eminent rivals.

“I don’t know Murat’s opponent. I hope that Murat will look decent. I would like this to be the last fight with an unknown boxer for Murat Gassiev, ”Drozd emphasized.

He noted that Gassiev had potential, but now he is “treading water” because the current opponent is not his level.

The fight between Balogun and Gassiev will take place on March 3 at a tournament in Armenia. REN TV will show it live.

39-year-old American Balogun ranks eighth among all US heavyweights. He has 20 victories to his credit, 16 of them he won ahead of schedule.

29-year-old Russian Murat Gassiev is a former WBA and IBF cruiserweight world champion, former IBF (2016-2018) and WBA (2018) cruiserweight world champion, and the current WBA Asia champion. in heavy weight. He spent 30 fights, in 21 of which he won by knockout.