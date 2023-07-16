Drug business running in Ranchi with code word, know how children are becoming victims?

Drug Addiction In Ranchi : There has been an increase in the number of drug addicts in Jharkhand. Yes, the number of drug addicts in the state’s Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) is increasing at the rate of about 40 per cent. Please tell that in the year 2021, 1500 new patients were treated in the drug de-addiction center of the institute. Whereas, in 2022 this number reached around 2300. If we talk about this year, then in 2023 till May 900 new patients have arrived. At the same time, about five to six thousand patients come here every month for follow-up. The most worrying statistics in this is that the number of youth is maximum in these figures.

40 to 50 percent of new patients are below 30 years

Please tell that 40 to 50 percent of the new patients of the state are below 30 years. The most surprising thing is that they are neither addicted to alcohol nor to cigarettes, but most of the patients are people addicted to other drugs. In this, brown sugar is becoming the most favorite drug of the youth. Apart from this, there has also been a huge increase in the number of patients who smoke marijuana. Let us tell you that there are 70 beds in this de-addiction center in the institute, which are always full. Apart from this, the patients present there told that they used to get these drugs easily in the capital.

Buying and selling of these goods in Codeword

If we talk in detail, then the way of drug business in the capital has also changed now. People are buying and selling these goods in code word. This business of destroying the future peacefully is going on openly in the capital. The drug peddlers have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that there is no hue and cry. Along with this, the entry of an outsider in this system has also been made alleged. Usually they are exposed only after police raids, but by then it is probably too late.

hemp paper on betel leaf

The betel shop on the roadside has more stock of cigarettes than betel leaves. Now the situation is that at every such shop you will easily find the paper used in hemp. But it is not so easy to buy them. The shopkeeper and the buyer are recognizing each other by sight and drug dealing is taking place. If patients admitted in CIP are to be believed, people get brown sugar and ganja only after telling the codeword in gumti and other shops located on the roadside. For brown sugar, we have to speak BS and for ganja, we have to say stuff or smoke.

Betel leaf near many schools

On hearing this, the shopkeeper understands what he wants. Millions should be said on behalf of the police that they have complete control over the drug business in the state, but the huge number of patients present in the de-addiction center is enough to tell that even today the youth of the capital are moving towards this darkness. . Betel leaf can also be seen near many schools where children can be seen in school uniform making cigarette rings. Although, usually action is being taken by the police, but a few days after the raid, this market starts flourishing again.

Addiction destroys body and career: MP

Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth has also said that drug addiction is ruining the body and career of the youth. He had told from DGP to SP that drug addiction is going on openly in the city. Even after this the police did not become alert and the drug trade is going on smoothly. Checking was demanded near the school college. It was said that action should be taken in the police station area where drugs are traded. School management should pay attention that there should not be any gumti around the school. The district administration has ordered that there will be no gumti near schools and colleges, but still the traders are not coming and the future of the state is drowning in drug addiction.

What are the symptoms of drug addiction

Many types of problems start happening in the body if there is no intoxication.

Most of the time people are engaged in drug addiction.

To recover from the effects of drugs, they start looking for drugs again.

Running away from other domestic, social or family responsibilities

People around or acquaintances start getting troubled by their intoxication.