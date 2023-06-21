Drug dealers in Bihar made train a means of supply, seized a large consignment of opium and liquor, 4 arrested

The drug business has spread rapidly in Bihar. Despite complete prohibition, smuggling of liquor is done secretly. At the same time, the business of dry drugs has also spread. Drug peddlers have now considered the rail route to be safer than the road route and they carry smuggled goods via train. During this, they have been caught many times in raids. On the other hand, once again a huge consignment of liquor and opium has been seized at different places.

4 arrested with opium in outer premises of Gaya Junction

On Tuesday, 4 smugglers were arrested with about 3 kg of opium in the outer premises of Gaya Junction. Joint team of GRP, RPF and CIB took this action. Among the arrested youths, three Jharkhand and one turned out to be from UP. The search for other members including the leader of the gang has been started.

100 liters of country liquor seized from Asanson-Varanasi train

In Gaya, a team of Railway Police raided the Asansol-Varanasi passenger train and seized 100 liters of country liquor on Tuesday. However, the liquor baron managed to escape. In this regard, Railway Inspector Sushil Kumar told that a campaign was launched while passing the trains safely. Meanwhile, information was received that liquor was kept in the said train. The police went inside the train and asked about the bag. But, no one told anything about the bag. When the police opened the bag, it contained country liquor.

Opium seized from train in Seemanchal

On the other hand, in the Seemanchal area too, consignments of drugs are supplied through trains. Being a border area, smuggling from outside states becomes easy here. On Tuesday, the Railway Police recovered a huge consignment of opium at Katihar railway station. Railway Police has recovered 18 kg 150 grams of opium kept in a bag from ordinary bogie D-2 of NGP-Udaipur City Weekly Express train on platform number two of Katihar Railway Station. Its price is said to be more than 18 lakhs.

Consignment of opium found in bag in general bogie

When the Drug Prohibition Team of the Railways started the investigation regarding drugs in the train, a bag was seen in the general bogie. When the passengers sitting around were questioned about the bag, all of them refused to give any information about the bag. When the railway police suspected him, they opened the bag and saw it. After opening the bag, the railway police investigating were stunned. A large quantity of opium was being carried in the bag. However, who and from where this consignment of opium was put in the train. The Railway Police has not been able to get anything about it so far. At present, the railway police took the opium off the train and took it into their possession.

