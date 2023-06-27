Drug smuggling gang busted in Mumbai! Foreign national arrested with 2000 MDMA tablets

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has got a big success. NCB has seized a parcel from Foreign Post Office (FPO), out of which 2000 MDMA tablets costing about 1 crore have been seized and an African national has also been arrested. Giving information, an official said that an African syndicate was accused of being involved in the purchase of drugs ordered through the darknet, after which the investigation was carried out.

MDMA worth Rs 1 crore seized

NCB said on Tuesday that it has seized 996 grams of drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai.MDMASeizing one Nigerian Citizen has been arrested. Along with this, NCB has claimed to have busted the international drug trafficking gang. An official said that the investigation revealed that the drug seized at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) was to be distributed in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and other major cities.

Information was received about the African smuggling gang

He told that the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB had received information about an African smuggling ring involved in drug procurement. The official said that the investigation revealed that the drug consignment imported from the Netherlands was hidden in tin cans and sent in parcels. He said that on June 20, the NCB received information about a parcel from the FPO and on examination found 2,000 different colored pills, which were 996 grams of ‘MDMA’.

Nigerian citizen John Sunday arrested

The official said that the agency on Monday arrested John Sunday, a Nigerian national living in Nalasopara, who was to receive the drugs. He told that the NCB also recovered a fake Indian passport with his photo forged from the residence of the accused. Investigation was started to trace the receiver under the supervision of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Amit Ghawte.

Payment was made through cryptocurrency

The arrested accused confessed that the illegal drug was to be distributed among the circuits at the beginning of the festive season. The seized drug was procured from darknet based illegal drug market for which payment was made through cryptocurrency. The arrested citizen was in touch with some key associates and handlers based abroad. It was also learned that John was earlier booked by NCB-Mumbai in 2021 and was currently out on bail.