Drunk youth threatens to kill PM and CM on phone in Gorakhpur, police arrested

Lucknow : On not getting a job in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi by calling on dial 112 in Deoria on Sunday night. After which there was a stir in the police department. ATS also got activated. The said person was nabbed from Gorakhpur on Monday morning, his interrogation was going on till evening. No crime history has been found in the investigation. In such a situation, the police suspect that he may have done this under the influence of alcohol. The police is probing all the points.

Sanjay’s son Raghupati, a resident of Deodar village under Harpur Budhat police station area of ​​Gorakhpur district, does agriculture and labor. He also often goes to Bhujauli Colony of Deoria to work as a laborer. On Sunday night at 9:16 pm, he called dial 112, claiming himself to be Arun, a resident of Bhujauli Colony, Deoria, and said that he was not getting employment, so he would kill the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. Dial 112 control informed this to the district control room Deoria. The police registered a case against Arun’s son, unknown, on the complaint of Dharmendra Singh, outpost in-charge of Bhujoli Colony.

Drunk threatened

When the location of the phone was found in Deodar Tula village of Harpur Budhat police station area of ​​Gorakhpur district, police and ATS reached there and nabbed him. At that time he was sleeping by switching off the mobile. It was learned that Sanjay Kumar had threatened in the name of his son Arun studying in 11th standard. According to the police, Sanjay often drinks alcohol. It is feared that on Sunday night also he threatened by calling in a state of intoxication. The team of ATS Gorakhpur also questioned him.

Crime history of the person was not found – SP Deoria

According to SP Deoria Sankalp Sharma, a person had threatened by calling Dial 112. He was caught in the night itself. He is under interrogation. The ATS team has also investigated. No crime history has been found in the investigation so far. The matter is serious, so all points are being investigated.

