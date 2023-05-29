Drunken husband beat his wife to death in Samastipur, married two years ago

Samastipur. In Samastipur, a drunken husband beat his wife to death. The incident is of Armauli village of Ghatho police station area. After the incident, the in-laws left the house and ran away. The incident spread sensation in the area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the parents informed the police about the incident on Monday. Police reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The deceased has been identified as Pinki Kumari, 22-year-old wife of Vijay Kumar Rai of Armauli village.

married two years ago

Lalbabu Rai of Wajidpur village of Sarairanjan police station area married his daughter Pinky to Vijay Kumar Rai of Armauli village two years ago with great fanfare. Dowry was also given in the marriage. Lalbabu said that his son-in-law used to take drugs. He used to beat my daughter after getting drunk. For the last one month, he was fighting a lot with his wife. His daughter used to tell about him on the phone. The son-in-law called at two o’clock in the night and told that the wife had consumed poison. After that the phone was switched off. But in which hospital the treatment is going on, he did not give information about it.

in-laws absconding

Lalbabu told that after the information, at around 3 o’clock he called his son-in-law again and asked about the daughter, then he did not pick up the phone. After that in the morning, on the basis of suspicion, he reached his daughter’s in-laws’ Armauli village, then there was no one in his in-laws’ house. Pinky’s father told that his daughter’s dead body was lying in the house. There were also many wound marks on his body. After getting information about the incident, the Ghatho police took Pinky’s body into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. After that, on the statement of Pinky’s father in this case, by registering an FIR in the police station, the police started raiding the accused.