DTEK: Residents of four districts of Kyiv were left without electricity

March 13 - BLiTZ. In Kyiv, residents of Goloseevsky, Svyatoshinsky, Shevchenkovsky and Solomensky districts are sitting without electricity. Stabilization blackouts are applied in these areas, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/s/dtek_ua">reported</a> Ukrainian company DTEK.

The message says that due to damage to power equipment, it is currently impossible to transmit electricity to all subscribers. Shutdowns are made according to the schedules posted on the official website of the company.

Recall that Russia dealt a massive blow to the infrastructure of Ukraine on Thursday, March 9. This included the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which cannot be shot down.

Ukrenergo announced emergency power outages in Kharkiv March 12, 2023 at 12:55

