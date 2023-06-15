DU Admission 2023: Admissions open for new academic session graduation in Delhi University, admission portal launched

DU Admission 2023: The Delhi University on Wednesday launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CASA) registration portal for all undergraduate (UG) courses for the upcoming academic year and announced that this year’s session will start from August 16. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh asked the students to fill their personal details and upload all the documents required for admission It has been told on.

Admission portal launched

With the launch of the Admission Portal by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, the bugle of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD (UG, PG, PhD) admissions in the University was sounded. On this occasion Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh launched the portal by pressing the button on the laptop. During this, Registrar Vikas Gupta, Dean (Admission) Professor Haneet Gandhi, Director of SOL Professor Payal Mago and Spokesperson Anoop Lather etc. were present along with the Vice Chancellor.

DU B.Tech. This was said about the three new programs of

While talking to the journalists, the Vice-Chancellor told that from this year B.Tech in DU. Three new programs are being started, in which each of the 360 ​​enrolled students will be reimbursed up to Rs 50,000 by the university on the purchase of a laptop.

This year, DU has a total of 78 UG programs in 68 colleges with a total of 71,000 seats. Singh informed that this year there will be 77 PG courses with 13,500 seats, however, the PG admission registration process is likely to start by the end of the month.

Such students will get financial aid

Under the University Financial Assistance Scheme (FSS), candidates whose parents’ income is Rs 4 lakh or less will be given 90 per cent fee waiver at the time of admission. Candidates whose parents’ income is more than Rs.4 lakh and less than Rs.8 lakh, they will get 50 percent exemption in the fee at the time of admission.