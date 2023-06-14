DU Admission 2023: Delhi University will launch CSAS portal for UG, PG admission today, know details

DU Admission 2023: Delhi University will launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2023) admission portal for undergraduate and postgraduate programs today, June 14. The official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in will host the CSAS 2023 admission portal. Candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) and CUET PG 2023 will be eligible to apply for the CSAS counseling process for the academic session 2023-24. Like last year, this time also the university is giving admission to the students in its UG and PG courses on the basis of CUET score. Around 70 colleges of DU will give admission to students on the basis of CUET score.

For admission, girl students will have to register on the CSAS 2023 admission portal

To get a seat in DU affiliated colleges, students will have to register on the CSAS 2023 admission portal and appear for the counseling process. According to reports, the university is all set to take admission in UG and PG programs through CUET. DU will launch two separate portals for admission to UG and PG programmes.

20 percent admission in available seats through ECA and sports quota

Also, this year, the university has changed the criteria for students who are applying for undergraduate admission under extra-curricular activities (ECA) and sports quota. As per the new norms, 20 percent of the total supernumerary seats in a particular college can be filled through ECA and sports quota.

