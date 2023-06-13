DU Admission 2023: Maximum 20 percent of supernumerary seats will be used under ECA, sports quota in undergraduate courses

DU Admission 2023: The University (DU) has changed the rules for admission to undergraduate courses under extra-curricular activities (ECA) and sports quota. According to this, 20 percent of the total supernumerary seats in a college will be admitted under these categories. A DU official gave this information on Monday.

The move was approved by the DU’s executive council last week. However, the council members rejected the university’s plan to give 2.5 per cent weightage each of the supernumerary seats to ECA and sports quota.

According to a DU official, the members of the executive council said that there are many colleges, especially all-women institutions, where most of the admissions to the supernumerary seats are given under the ECA category and not under the sports quota.

The majority seats are over and above the sanctioned seats for a college. Admission to the supernumerary seats is done under two categories – ECA and sports quota. The maximum number of supernumerary seats in a college is up to five percent of its total seats.

The DU official said, “By proposing 2.5 per cent, we wanted to bring equality. But some members pointed out that there are women’s colleges where majority of the seats are filled under ECA quota. Therefore, we decided that representation of at least one per cent under each category would be mandatory and the college can decide on the rest of the seats.

He said that the number of seats under both the categories would now be calculated course-wise. Earlier it was calculated at the college level.

