DU is not just a university but a movement: PM

New Delhi, 30 June (Hindustan Times). Underlining the role of Delhi University (DU) in the country’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that DU is not just a university but a movement. He said that in the golden age of independence, the goal of DU should be to make India a ‘developed India’.

The Prime Minister on Friday addressed the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of DU as the chief guest. He also laid the foundation stone of three buildings, including Faculty of Technology, Computer Center and Academic Block, to come up in DU’s North Campus. The Prime Minister also launched two coffee table books on the occasion.

The Prime Minister took a metro ride to reach Delhi University. He also interacted with the students during the visit. He also mentioned this conversation in his address. He said, “They would talk about everything under the sun. Which movie did you see? That series is good on OTT. Have you seen that reel or not? There is an ocean of topics to discuss.”

The Prime Minister said, “When a person or an institution has a resolve towards the country, its achievements are equal to the achievements of the nation.” He said that when Delhi University was started, there were only 3 colleges under it, but today it has more than 90 colleges. He also underlined that India which was once considered a fragile economy has now become one of the top 5 economies of the world. Noting that the number of women studying in DU is higher than men, the Prime Minister pointed out that the sex ratio in the country has improved significantly. He stressed on the importance of interrelationship between the resolutions of a university and a nation and said that the deeper the roots of the educational institutions, the greater will be the progress of the country.

The Prime Minister said that when Delhi University was first started, its goal was India’s independence, but now when India will complete 100 years of independence, the institution will complete 125 years, Delhi University’s goal is to make India a ‘developed India’. Should be made. The Prime Minister said, “The third decade of the last century gave a new impetus to India’s freedom struggle, now the third decade of the new century will speed up India’s journey of development.” The Prime Minister indicated a large number of upcoming universities, colleges, IITs, IIMs and AIIMS. “All these institutions are becoming the building blocks of New India,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Centenary Celebrations of Delhi University is being held at a time when India is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence on completion of 75 years of its Independence. The Prime Minister said, “The universities and educational institutions of any country reflect its achievements.” The Prime Minister further said, “DU’s 100-year-old journey has been marked by many historical landmarks which have connected the lives of many students, teachers and others.” He said that Delhi University is not just a university but a movement and it has filled every single moment with life.

He talked about flexibility in the selection of subjects in the new National Education Policy. Talking about improving the quality and competitiveness of institutions, the Prime Minister referred to the National Institutional Ranking Framework, which is motivating institutions. He also pointed to the effort to link the autonomy of institutions with the quality of education.

The Prime Minister said that due to future educational policies and decisions, the recognition of Indian universities is increasing. He pointed out that while there were only 12 Indian universities in the QS World Rankings in 2014, today the number has gone up to 45. He credited India’s youth power as the guiding force for this change.

The Prime Minister said Indian values ​​such as democracy, equality and mutual respect are becoming human values, opening up new opportunities for Indian youth in fora such as government and diplomacy. He also emphasized that the focus on history, culture and heritage is also creating new opportunities for the youth. He cited the example of tribal museums being set up in different states of the country and the development journey of independent India being presented through the PM Museum. He also expressed happiness that the world’s largest heritage museum – ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ is also coming up in Delhi.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the growing recognition of Indian teachers and mentioned how world leaders often tell him about their Indian teachers. He said, “This soft power of India is becoming a success story of Indian youth.” He asked the universities to prepare their mindset for this development. He asked to prepare a roadmap for this and told Delhi University that when they celebrate 125 years, they should be among the top ranking universities in the world. The Prime Minister said, “For future-making innovations to come from here, world’s best ideas and leaders emerge from here, you will have to work continuously for this.”