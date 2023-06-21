DU Murder Case: Patiala House Court sent accused Rahul and Harun on police remand for five days

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday ordered Delhi University (DU) students Nikhil Chauhan Rahul and Mohammad Haroon, the two accused arrested in the stabbing case, have been sent to Delhi Police in police custody for five days. Delhi Police sought remand to recover the weapon used in the crime and arrest other accused.

Nikhil Chauhan was killed in South Campus on Sunday

Let me tell you, DU student Nikhil Chauhan was stabbed to death in the South Campus area on Sunday. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika in the case, after hearing the arguments of the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, granted police remand for five days. “In view of the submissions of the IO and for the purpose of fair and proper investigation, PC remand of five days is granted. Both the accused persons were remanded to police custody of SHO/IO/Inspector Naresh and five days. Presented in the court with his face covered and sought remand for further questioning.IO filed an application seeking five days remand of accused Rahul and Haroon.

Police demanded remand to recover weapons

While granting the remand, the court also perused the statement of the accused in which they have submitted that they can assist in further investigation. “The alleged offense is serious in nature as it is stated that the accused persons were involved in the murder of the victim/deceased and some of the co-accused are yet to be apprehended,” the court said. The court has directed the investigating officer to get the accused medical as per rules.

murder in dispute related to girl

Police in their preliminary investigation found that a fight broke out between the two over a dispute related to a girl, during which the victim was stabbed to death. He said, “About a week ago a student in the college misbehaved with his girlfriend. On Sunday at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college along with 3 others met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him. Killed.” According to the police, Nikhil was a first year student of BA (Hons) Political Science, he was 19 years old. Nikhil’s girlfriend was misbehaved by a student in the college about 7 days back.

