DU student stabbed to death: Police identify two accused, CCTV footage surfaced

Police have identified two accused in Delhi University’s South Campus murder case. The names of the two students who have been identified are Rahul and Haroon. DCP South West Delhi Manoj C told that Rahul is a student of BA first year. Whereas, Haroon is Rahul’s friend. Police has said that a thorough investigation of the incident is being done. The two students who have been identified will be questioned about the incident. Significantly, on Sunday, a student was stabbed to death.

Student stabbed to death in Delhi University’s South Campus | Two persons Rahul – a 1st year BA student – and Haroon – a school dropout and friend of Rahul – have been appended. The investigation is in progress. We have identified two more persons involved in this incident: Manoj… pic.twitter.com/fpLToCGxYF

In the Delhi University South Campus murder case, a CCTV footage has also come to the hands of the police. In which both the suspects of the murder are seen coming on a motorcycle. Significantly, a student was stabbed to death on Sunday. Regarding the matter, the Delhi Police said that the accused and the victim had come to attend classes in the college. During this, there was a dispute between them, after which the accused allegedly stabbed him to death.

Screengrab of Delhi University South Campus murder case visuals, in which the suspect is seen coming on a motorcycle.(Screengrab confirmed by Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/jWf7AwQzy1

Students had a dispute with each otherAccording to media reports, the students had come to Aryabhatta College yesterday i.e. on Sunday to attend class. Meanwhile, there was a fight between the students near the college over some issue. Meanwhile, a student was stabbed and he died. The name of the boy who was stabbed is being told as Nikhil Chauhan.