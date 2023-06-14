du ug pg and phd admission portal launched admission policy released for academic year 2023 24 know tv

The CSAS (UG) registration is divided into two phases. The first phase, launched from June 14, 2023, is a simple registration process wherein candidates seeking admission in a college will be required to fill in their personal details and academic marks obtained in class XII. Application number will be mandatory for applying in CUET (UG)-2023 CSAS (UG)-2023. The name, signature and photograph of the candidate will be automatically integrated with the CUET (UG)-2023 portal. No changes can be made in these. There will also be a provision to enter an active email ID and mobile number of the candidate. After completion of all the process the registration fee is Rs.250 for UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates while it is Rs.100 for SC/ ST/ and PWBD candidates. In this way the first phase of CSAS (UG) will be completed. The second phase of CSAS (UG) process will begin with the declaration of CUET (UG) results. To participate in the second stage, candidates need to login to their CSAS dashboard and complete the preference-filling.