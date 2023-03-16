Dubai needs to extradite the fugitive cop killer

Arav Khan, an alias of Rabiul Islam, Rabiul, Apan, Sohag, Redoy and Hride holds Indian passport number U-4985389. According to our reporters, on February 23, 2020 Arav Khan married an Indian female named Sajema Nasrin, where he mentioned his name as Arav Khan. According to the marriage certificate, Arav Khan’s father’s name is Zakir Khan and they are residents of the Kandanpopur area in Narendrapur in Kolkata.

Immediately after marrying Sajema Nasrin, Arav Khan managed an Indian passport and flew to Dubai in 2021 and opened a company jointly with a Dubai local. In the Indian passport, which was issued from Kolkata on July 28, 2020, Rabiul’s name is mentioned as Arav Khan, son of Jakir Khan and Rehana Bibi Khan. The spouse’s name is mentioned as Sajeema Nasrin.

As per the Indian passport, Arav was born on July 31, 1993 at Nerendrapur, West Bengal. The passport will expire on July 27, 2030.

Arav Khan now lives in Dubai and the UAE authority issued him a resident permit on October 31, 2021 that will expire on October 30 2024.

Following publication of reports in Blitz, Arav Khan came on Facebook LIVE and claimed that he holds US green card and Canadian passport. He also admitted that he hails from Gopalganj district in Bangladesh, meaning his claim as been born in Nerendrapur, West Bengal in India is false. Indian authorities can now revoke his passport and notify Dubai authorities how this fugitive cop killer has dodged the authorities concerned in India and managed an Indian passport with false information. Meanwhile, the US and Canadian authorities can now investigate if this criminal really has obtained American green card and Canadian citizenship.

Arav Khan is the son of Matiur Rahman Mollah of Ashutia village of Kotalipara upazila under Gopalganj district in Bangladesh.

According to his Facebook ID, Arav Khan claims to be hailing from Salt Lake City in Kolkata in India and currently living in Brooklyn, New York City, USA.

On his Facebook ID, this fugitive cop killer “Arav Khan” also claims to have studied at Kings College at the University of London and is the owner of ‘Apon Group of Industries’ and ‘Times of Bangladesh’ and also Chief Executive Officer at Arav Jewelers in Dubai.

The case of this notorious cop killer came into the attention of media when he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for inauguration of ‘Arav Jewellers’ in Dubai’s Gold Souk. Address of this jewelry store is: Shop 16, Building 5, Hind Plaza, New Gold Souk, Dubai, Phone +971-501-786-016.

According to media, during the inauguration an emblem of ‘Arav Jewellers’ was put on display which was made with 60 kilograms of gold. The cop killer in his Facebook post also has published a video of the emblem of his gold store claiming it has been made with 60 kilograms of gold.

According to a credible source, only during the inauguration of ‘Arav Jewellers’ in Dubai’s Gold Souk, this fugitive cop killer spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, while several celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hassan were brought from Bangladesh to this event. Each of the participants of this event were paid handsomely while a popular anchor had worked in favor of the killer in coordinating their attendance and remuneration for this event.

Cricketer Shakib Al Hassan even has made a PR content for the gold store of this cop killer, which is shared on Araz’s Facebook ID.

The source further said, dozens of Bangladeshi female models and TV-film actresses maintain regular contacts with ‘Arav Khan’ who are regularly taken by this notorious criminal to Dubai to give company to wealthy individuals.

Detective Branch of police on April 11, 2019 pressed charges against Rabiul Islam and nine others in the murder case of Mamun Emran Khan, the then inspector of special branch of police.

Mamun Emran Khan was killed inside a flat in the capital’s Banani on July 7, 2018.

Soon after the murder of the police officer, Rabiul fled to India.

He even hired someone to surrender under his name and address. That man even served jail time for nine months.