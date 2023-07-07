Dubbing of the film ‘Fukrey-3’ started, ready to release on the big screen

Industry’s renowned production house Excel Entertainment is all set to take the audiences and fans on a rollercoaster ride with the third installment of the hugely popular Fukrey franchise. ‘Fukrey-3’ is set to release on the big screen on December 1, 2023.

After treating fans with the poster, release date and 10th anniversary video, the makers have started the post-production of the film, which has started with the dubbing segment. In such a situation, the lead actor of the film Pulkit Samrat has started dubbing for the film. He has shared a great picture of himself from the studio on social media. The actor shared the picture and wrote, “From script to sound. Lucky to work with the best team! Small things make a big impact!!! #Fukrey# coming soon!”

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, ‘Fukrey 3’ promises to be yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. It is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the prestigious banner of Excel Entertainment.