Duda called China’s proposals on Ukraine a possible path to peace

The expression of China’s position on the political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, as well as Kyiv’s readiness to listen to it, can be the way to peace, said on the radio RMF February 24, Polish leader Andrzej Duda.

“This can always be the path to peace,” Duda said.

The Polish President believes that in the current situation, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities are behaving reasonably.

“We cannot ignore such a great partner and such a great power as China,” he stressed.

Earlier in the day, China published a position paper on a political settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Its goals are to continue its constructive role in resolving the crisis and achieving peace. Chinese Deputy Representative to the UN Dai Bing indicated that Beijing’s priority is a ceasefire and hostilities.

In addition, China, according to the published document, calls on Russia and Ukraine to respect the sovereignty of all countries, abandon the Cold War mentality, negotiate peace, protect civilians and prisoners of war, support the safety of nuclear power plants, reduce strategic risks, guarantee the export of grain, end unilateral sanctions. , the stability of production and supply chains, and post-war reconstruction.

On February 21, Wang Yi, head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, visited the Russian capital to present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. After meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang Yi pointed to the strength of Sino-Russian relations.

On February 22, Wang Yi announced China’s objective position on the crisis in Ukraine.