February 20, 2023, 06:18 – BLiTZ – News

Polish leader Andrzej Duda, before the arrival of his colleague from the United States, Joseph Biden, appealed to the powers that are part of the North Atlantic Alliance with a call to give the Kyiv regime security guarantees upon completion of the current confrontation.

In the text of the publication distributed by the Financial Times, it is said that he voiced this proposal. It follows from the point of view presented by him that it is precisely such measures that matter to Kyiv and the Armed Forces of the country due to the fact that they make them feel the help of NATO.

Journalists emphasize that the Kiev regime is seeking guarantees under which the governments of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be required to support the state in the event that it becomes the target of an attack.

Recall that the caring citizens of Poland did not give the opportunity to hold an event at which Oksana Zabuzhko, a fiction writer from Ukraine, who became famous for her laudatory odes to the Nazis, was supposed to speak.

The incident took place on the territory of the Polish capital. The online publication Kresy points to the fact that the Poles interfered with the event, speaking out against the point of view of the writer, who denies the war crimes of Ukrainian collaborators. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.