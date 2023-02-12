Duda called the consequences of the West’s slowdown in arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia will win the Ukrainian conflict if Western countries delay in military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, February 12, according to a report on website policy.

“If we do not send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, [президент России Владимир] Putin can win,” Duda warned.

According to him, if Russia wins, no one knows where it will stop.

When the journalist mentioned that Republican supporters in the United States, according to polls, would agree to hand over part of Ukraine to Russia in exchange for settling the conflict, Duda responded sharply. According to him, if “someone wants to give Russia territory as a concession, let him give his own.”

The issue of the territorial integrity of Ukraine can be solved only by Ukrainians, he stressed, noting that it is normal when different people express their point of view.

“American aid is the biggest of all,” he added.

Earlier, on February 10, it became known that US President Joe Biden will visit Poland from February 20 to 22 and, as part of his visit, will announce Washington’s assistance to the Kyiv regime. The head of the White House will also meet with his Polish counterpart Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine.

On February 3, the Pentagon announced the allocation of a new $ 2.17 billion military assistance package to Ukraine, which included GLSDB shells with a range of 150 km. Later, the US defense department said that the United States was leaving it up to Kyiv to use long-range projectiles to strike at Crimea.

At the end of January, Berlin announced a decision to supply Kyiv with 14 Leopard 2 tanks – the most modern modification of the tank in service with the Bundeswehr – on January 25 in the amount of 14 units. On the same day, the US President announced the delivery of Abrams M1 – a well-protected vehicle with a 105-mm caliber gun – in the amount of 31 units, which is equivalent to one tank battalion.

Plans to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine were announced in Spain, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Norway. However, the supply of weapons will take time, analysts noted.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, it was noted that the tanks will not help to carry out the offensive and will be destroyed.

