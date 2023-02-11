Connect with us
Duda called the issue of transferring the F-16 to Kyiv extremely difficult for Warsaw - OSN

Duda called the issue of transferring the F-16 to Kyiv extremely difficult for Warsaw

February 12, 2023, 00:32 – Polish leader Andrzej Duda pointed to the fact that the transfer of military aviation to the Kyiv regime could lead to a huge number of difficulties that Warsaw would face.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Armed Forces of the state have only 50 F-16 combat aircraft and the transfer of a certain percentage of combat vehicles will complicate the position of the state. Information about this is distributed by the Internet publication PolitRussia.

The politician noted that such supplies would be burdensome for the Ukrainian side, which does not have systems for supplying fuel to military vehicles and maintaining their performance.

Recall that retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko pointed to the fact that the RF Armed Forces are breaking through the enemy’s defensive structures in the Kremensk direction, capturing fortifications that give an advantage.

He did not give exact figures, but pointed to the fact that in different places the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation traveled a different number of kilometers. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

