Duda considers China’s proposals on Ukraine as a possible path to peace – DOS

February 24, 2023, 11:53 – BLiTZ – News

China’s proposals to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and Kyiv’s reaction to this step are a possible path to peace. This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

“This can always be the path to peace,” he stressed in an interview with radio station RMF.

According to the Polish leader, in this situation, the Ukrainian authorities, in particular, the President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky, “behave reasonably.” “You cannot ignore such a big partner and such a big power,” he explained.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China published a document providing for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Zelensky called positive the fact that Beijing is talking about a settlement between Kiev and Moscow.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry presented 12 points in its proposal. Among them are the ceasefire and hostilities, the settlement of the humanitarian crisis, the exchange of prisoners of war, respect for the legitimate interests and concerns of all countries in the field of security, and the cessation of the imposition of any unilateral sanctions without a corresponding decision of the UN Security Council.

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the EU does not support Kyiv in order to "destroy Russia."