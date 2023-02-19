February 20, 2023, 01:01 – BLiTZ – News

Polish leader Andrzej Duda pointed to the fact that his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will face an “end” if the state becomes part of the confrontation unfolding on Ukrainian territory.

He pointed to the fact that citizens of Belarus, who will be dissatisfied with such a decision, will lead to such a development of events.

“Lukashenko is well aware that this will mean the final end for him, because the people, in my opinion, will practically go against him in full force,” the TV channel “1 + 1” controlled by the Kiev regime quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by the politician, it follows that with the words about Warsaw’s desire to seize foreign regions, Lukashenka hopes to create a split between Ukrainians, Poles and Belarusians. He noted that the inhabitants of the power represented to him hope to continue a peaceful existence.

Recall that Washington and Warsaw are negotiating on the topic of increasing the presence of the United States Armed Forces on the territory of the state. Information about this was shared by the head of the Polish government Mateusz Morawiecki.

He was asked a question as to whether the American side plans to introduce into the states the units previously requested by Warsaw. In the course of communication with the CBS television company, he noted that a dialogue is underway with the White House on this topic.