dudhwa national park: leopard found dead in pilibhit range, forest department engaged in investigation of death, post mortem will open the secret

Bareilly. In the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve of Lakhimpur Kheri, due to the death of three tigers in ten days, there was a stir when a leopard’s body was found. On Tuesday, the body of a leopard was found in the Mala range forest near Baijunagar of Gajraula police station area of ​​Pilibhit. On the information of the passers-by, the forest department took the body of the leopard and sent it to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for postmortem. In the preliminary investigation by the forest department team, there is no injury mark on the leopard’s body.

The dead body was lying in an empty wheat field

The field of farmer Ramdulare is a few meters away from the Mala range forest located in Pilibhit district. The people of the village told the forest department team that the field was lying vacant after wheat harvesting. On Tuesday, passers-by informed forest watcher Umashankar about the leopard’s carcass lying in the field. He told about the incident to Ram Bharat Yadav, Forest Guard of Gada beat of Mala Range.

The war of supremacy among violent animals in Dudhwa National Park, IVRI revealed about the death of the dead tiger

Postmortem done in IVRI

Nadeem Riaz, Forest Inspector of Tiger Reserve along with Forest Inspector, and Kapil Kumar, Puranpur Range Officer of Social Forestry Wildlife Impact, reached the spot. The Forest Department team inspected the dead body of the leopard. The Forest Department team described the dead leopard as male. All his parts are safe. To know the cause of death, the post-mortem of the leopard’s body will be done in IVRI. Earlier last month, a dead leopard was found in a sugarcane field in village Mahua, located near the forest of this Mala range.

https://www.prabhatkhabar.com/topic/sanjeev-maheshwari-jeeva

many people were injured

The people of the village told that for some time a leopard was attacking the farmers. He had targeted the people working in the fields. Along with this, the leopard had entered the houses of the village and attacked them. But after this He disappeared from there. The villagers hope that this dead panther could be the same one.

Report – Muhammad Sajid