Due to black act of sister in Bhagalpur, girl student consumed poison, was blackmailing by making video

A 12th standard student studying in a lodge in Nasratkhani area of ​​Nathnagar in Bhagalpur had consumed poison while staying in the lodge. She recovered after a few days of treatment at Mayaganj Hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, the PI was handed over to Barari police by the hospital management. The discharged girl student was also brought to Barari police station police picket located in the hospital premises. But the girl student and her family members told to go to the police station and give an application instead of registering a false statement in the case.

video was made while taking a bath

The victim student told that she is a resident of Kajraili. For studies, she lives in a private lodge located in Nasratkhani. A distant relative of his sister also lives in the same lodge. A few months back, that sister had made a video of her taking bath while living in the lodge. By showing the said video, the sister started blackmailing her friend Tulsi to marry her. Sister and Tulsi jointly threatened to make the said video viral on internet and social media for not getting married. A few days back, sister and Tulsi came to her on opposing this and threatened to kill her parents and make the said video viral.

The sister brought the poison pill

Sister and Tulsi also gave him a poison tablet and said that if it is not tolerable, then eat that tablet. The girl could not tolerate the continuous blackmail. Fed up with these antics of a girl who seemed to be a sister in a relationship, she had eaten that tablet in depression. The student told that in the above matter she will file a case with the police and will demand justice for the crime committed against her.

