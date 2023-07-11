Due to heavy rains in North India, the condition of Delhi is in trouble

There are two colors of the weather, somewhere there is trouble due to rain and somewhere there is almost no rain. If we talk about North India, life in states like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand is disrupted due to heavy rains. In Himachal Pradesh, 18 people lost their lives in flash floods and landslides in the last two days. A portion of the road near Shershah Road in Delhi caved in on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic at the India Gate C-Hexagon. If we talk about the state of Jharkhand, in the last one week there has been only drizzle in the name of rain. Because of which the humidity has increased and sufficient water is not reaching the fields.

Rain became a disaster in Punjab-Haryana

Due to bad weather in Punjab-Haryana, train services on the Sanehwal-Ambala rail route have been disrupted due to which the routes of many trains have been changed. A video purportedly shot at a Punjab university went viral, in which students were seen eating food in a waterlogged mess. As soon as the video surfaced, the army took cognizance of the matter and launched a rescue operation in the university. In this campaign, the army rescued 910 students and shifted them to a safe place.

Accident in Uttarakhand due to landslide

In Uttarakhand, a vehicle full of pilgrims returning from Gangotri to Uttarkashi got buried under the debris of a landslide. Three vehicles came under the debris in this accident. There were 31 people in these vehicles, in which 4 people died. All the four deceased were residents of Madhya Pradesh. Due to heavy rains, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Uttarakhand.

Monsoon is still weak in Bihar

Monsoon is still weak in Bihar. Meanwhile, a trough line is passing from Patna. Due to its effect, there are chances of good rains in North and East Bihar. According to the forecast of IMD, an alert of heavy rain has been issued in the eastern region of Bihar.

Humid condition in Jharkhand

For the last one week, only drizzle is happening in the state. Due to which the situation of humidity has been created. Fluctuations are being seen in the weather of Jharkhand these days. Due to less than average rainfall, farmers are facing the maximum trouble.