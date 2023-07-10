Due to heavy rains in North India, water froze on the tracks, many trains running from Bihar canceled, see list

Due to incessant rains in North India, it has been decided to cancel the operation of express and passenger trains passing through different railway sections. At the same time, it has been decided to operate some trains through other routes. In this regard, Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Hajipur, Virendra Kumar said that due to incessant rains in North India, some trains have been cancelled. The CPRO informed that some trains will be operated from other routes for the safety and security of the railway passengers.

Ganga-Sutlej Express and other trains passing through Gaya canceled

Operation of train number 13307 Dhanbad-Firajpur Cantt Ganga Sutlej Express starting from Dhanbad canceled

Train number 13152 Jammutawi-Kolkata Express scheduled to start from Jammutawi is cancelled.

Train number 12332 Jammu Tawi-Howrah Himgiri Express leaving Jammu Tawi is cancelled.

Train number 12318 Amritsar-Kolkata Express leaving Amritsar cancelled.

Train number 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Express leaving Amritsar cancelled.

Train number 22317 Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Express leaving Sealdah cancelled.

Train number 12312 Kalka-Howrah Express leaving Kalka canceled

Four trains including general public passing through Saharsa canceled

15532 Amritsar Saharsa Jansadharan Express will be canceled on 10th July Weekly.

15529 Saharsa Amritsar Jansadharan Express weekly will be canceled on 12th July.

14618 Amritsar Saharsa Banmankhi Janseva Express canceled on 10th & 11th July

14617 Saharsa Banmankhi Amritsar Janseva Express is canceled on 12th & 13th July.

Vaishali, Garib Rath and Janseva Express delayed by hours

On Monday, 12204 Amritsar Saharsa Garib Rath Express was delayed by eight hours, 12203 Saharsa Amritsar Garib Rath Express was delayed by five hours, 12554 New Delhi Saharsa Vaishali Superfast was delayed by three hours, 14618 Amritsar Saharsa Banmankhi Janseva Express was running late by six hours.

many trains passing through samastipur division canceled

15529 Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminus is canceled on 12th July.

14618 Amritsar-Banmankhi Janseva Express canceled on 11 July

14650 Saryu-Yamuna Express canceled on 10 July

14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express canceled on 12 July

15655 Kamakhya Katra Express will be short terminated at Gorakhpur.

14523 Barauni – Ambala has been given the last stop at Bareilly on 10th July.

14673 Shaheed Express will be halted at Bareilly on 10th July,

14649 Saryu Yamuna Express will be stopped at Delhi itself on 10th July.