Due to light drizzle in Bareilly, the temperature dropped, people got relief from the heat, know when the monsoon will come in UP

Bareilly : It has already started raining in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh before the monsoon. Light drizzle occurred on Tuesday morning. Due to this drizzle, the temperature has dropped. At the same time, people got relief from the heat. According to the website of the Meteorological Department, it is expected to rain on 20, 21 and 22 June. But there is a possibility of rain on 22nd. After this, a further drop in temperature is expected.

when will it rain in bareilly

The people of Bareilly were battling the scorching heat for a long time. Frequent power cuts, and tripping problems were troubling this summer. But, from Monday night itself dark clouds started rolling in. It rained on Tuesday morning. The weather became pleasant as soon as it started raining lightly. People got relief from the heat as well as the humidity. The drizzle stopped in a while. But, people have got relief from the heat due to this drizzle. The temperature came down from 40 °C to 28 °C. According to the website of the Meteorological Department, the temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 30 to 32 in the afternoon. According to the website of the Meteorological Department, it is expected to rain for 3 more days.But, in this It is expected to rain heavily on June 22.

…then there will be water logging in the city

The drains of the city have not been cleaned due to the municipal elections. Due to this, there is bound to be waterlogging in the city during the rains. The cleaning of the drains of the city starts in February and March. However, this time there was no clarification regarding the election. Although some drains are being cleaned before the rains. But, before this the monsoon has knocked. Due to this people will have to face waterlogging.

power outage due to strong wind

Strong winds blew before the rain. Due to which the lights in many areas have gone off. However, cold winds are blowing even after the rain. People have complained at the local sub-centre after the power went missing.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLeAvehljII)