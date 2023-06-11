Due to severe heat in Bihar, summer vacation in schools has been extended, know when all schools will open

All government and private schools from pre to 12th in Patna district will remain closed till June 18 due to summer. DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has issued an order regarding this. It has been said in the order that the schools have been closed in view of the possibility of adverse effects on the health and life of the children due to high temperature and severe heat especially in the afternoon. Anganwadi centers will also remain closed due to summer.

Private schools of Bhagalpur also extended holiday

On the other hand, St. Teresa’s school will now open from June 15 in Bhagalpur due to the harsh sun and heat. The school management has messaged the parents of the children regarding this. The parents of the children have heaved a sigh of relief after receiving the message from the school. At the same time, St. Joseph’s School from nursery to class one remained closed only on Mondays. Classes will open from class two to class 12, while Mount Assisi and Carmel schools will open from June 14. Anandram Dhandhaniyan, Saraswati Vidya Mandir and DAV schools will open on June 19, while the government schools have summer vacation till June 22. No letter has been issued so far by the education department or the district administration to extend the school holiday regarding this.

People suffering from high heat and humidity

The weather changed in Patna on Sunday evening and it rained with strong wind in many areas of the city. Due to this, people suffering from the heat in those areas got some relief. By the way, the people of Patna are not getting relief from the hot sun and humidity. On Sunday, the day started with bright sunshine and in the afternoon the humidity also disturbed. In the evening, about 10 mm of rain was recorded in many areas of the city like Kankarbagh, Ramnagari, Rajeev Nagar, Patna City etc. with strong wind. After the rain, the people of those areas breathed some relief, but in most areas of the city, people could not get relief from the hot winds and humidity at night.

Chance of cloudy and light rain after June 12

According to the Meteorological Center, the maximum temperature of the city was 42.9 degrees Celsius above normal on Sunday and the minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius. For the next two days there is a forecast of humid and sometimes strong sunlight. After June 12, there is a possibility of cloudy and light rain. Due to this, a drop in the maximum temperature of the city will be recorded.

people troubled by power cut

On Sunday, people were troubled due to power cut in the surrounding areas including Anandpuri, Nehru Nagar from 6 to 7 in the evening and again from 8 to 10 in the night. Complaints were received about power cut at eight o’clock in the areas from Postal Park, Vigrahpur to Navratnapur etc.

