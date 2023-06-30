Due to the boom in the stock market, the investors of Jharkhand got a profit of 4200 crores.

Investors have made huge profits in the domestic stock market. In the last three days (June 26-28) only, investors from entire Jharkhand, including Ranchi, have made a profit of about Rs 4,200 crore. The market cap of Jharkhand was around Rs 3,04,500 crore on 26 June, which has increased to Rs 3,08,700 crore on 28 June. Whereas, the market cap in the country increased from Rs 290 lakh crore to Rs 294 lakh crore during the same period. In the last three days, investors have made a profit of Rs 4 lakh crore in the country.

The effect of tremendous profits in the stock market is that 4.89 lakh new investors have joined the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Jharkhand in the last one year. Whereas, 1.23 lakh new investors have been registered in the last three months and 49,559 in one month. In this way, there are total 21.76 lakh investors from Jharkhand. Whereas, the total investors in Bihar are 47.82 lakh and in West Bengal are 72.32 lakh.

There is a boom in the stock market due to decreasing inflation rate in the domestic market, liquidity in the market, increasing domestic consumption and good results of the companies. People’s interest in the stock market has increased. Investors should book profit as the market is at all time high. New investors should invest with some caution.

Lalit Tripathi, stock market expert