Due to the fear of her father, the minor reached Patna after getting a low number in the exam, the snatchers snatched the mobile

Patna. Snatchers located in Saidpur of Kadamkuan police station area snatched mobile from Harshita Shukla, a minor student of Hardoi, Lucknow on Sunday. When a crowd gathered on seeing 15-year-old Harshita crying after her mobile was snatched, it was learned that she had reached Patna from UP due to the fear of her father because of her low marks in the examination. Carrying a small bag on her shoulder, she was talking to someone on mobile, when bike-borne snatchers snatched the minor’s mobile and ran away near Saidpur. She was stunned to see this and started crying bitterly.

Local people took the girl to the police station

Seeing the girl crying, the local people questioned her, then the whole matter came to know. After this people took Harshita to Kadamkuan police station. Harshita told that I got a low number in the exam, thought that my father would scold me, so I caught the train on Saturday night. On Sunday morning when she reached Saidpur while talking on the phone. Meanwhile, the snatchers snatched Harshita’s mobile. According to the information received, Harshita’s father Vivek Shukla is a pharmacist.

Father said: Send Harshita to the police station, I will come tomorrow…

When people spoke to Harshita on the phone asking for her father’s number, she too was stunned. He asked to hand over the girl to the police. After talking to the child, he will come to Patna on Monday and take Harshita with him. A small bag and an ID card of Banasthali Vidyapeeth of Rajasthan have also been found from the girl. The complete information about the house has been received from him.

Patna News: SIT raids Malsalami and Bahadupar in firing on police, picks up two suspects

The local people took the girl home and fed her

Seeing the minor girl crying, a local family took the girl home with them and fed her food and talked to her family members. After getting information about this whole matter, the police of Kadamkuan police station called the girl and talked to her father after getting information about the whole matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub_xTSErh04)