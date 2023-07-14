Due to the indefinite strike of ambulance drivers in Bihar, the breath of patients got stuck, the problems of rural patients increased.

Patna. The indefinite strike of ambulance drivers in Bihar continues for the second day. Patients are gasping for breath due to the indefinite strike by ambulance drivers. Especially the problems of patients in rural areas are more. Patients in urban areas also have to take private ambulances at exorbitant prices. If the drivers were to be believed, they were continuously demanding their pending pay scale through the agency and the government. The drivers say that being fed up with not getting the salary, they have decided to go on an indefinite strike on the call of the union. Due to the strike of ambulance drivers, especially pregnant women and delivery patients in rural areas are facing a lot of trouble. Apart from this, the emergency service has been affected the most. The ongoing talks in Patna have not reached any conclusion yet. The Health Department says that the solution to this problem will be found soon.

Draft’s 12 ambulance drivers on strike

The situation is becoming very serious in the rural areas of Patna. All the drivers of total 12 ambulances of all the blocks of Draft subdivision have gone on strike. There are Masaurhi, Dhanrua, Punpun and sub-divisional hospitals in the sub-division. It is said that the ambulance drivers are on an indefinite strike demanding 5 months’ outstanding salary. In such a situation, everyone is talking about keeping a private ambulance facility at the primary health center by the hospital manager immediately. Chandrashekhar Azad, manager of the subdivision hospital, said that due to the indefinite strike of the ambulance drivers, the problems among the patients have increased and the biggest problem is the lack of emergency services etc. has increased, but instructions have been given to keep an ambulance immediately regarding emergency service. Chandrashekhar Azad said that patients are not only facing difficulties due to the indefinite strike of ambulance drivers, the hospital administration has also been troubled. There are 12 ambulances in the entire draft subdivision. In which there are three ambulances in Primary Health Center Masaurhi, three in Dhanrua, four in Punpun and three in Sub-Divisional Wrestler Hospital, all ambulances are closed.

Patients have to resort to expensive private ambulances

Here, according to the information being received from Samastipur, the health system of the district has completely collapsed due to the strike of 102 ambulance personnel in Samastipur. Due to the ambulance strike, patients have to resort to private ambulances. Due to this they are facing financial problems. The workers, who were on indefinite strike for their demands including payment of dues, shouted slogans against CM Nitish Kumar and the Health Minister. The striking ambulance workers say that their three months’ arrears of salary should be paid, the EPF amount of 12 months which has been deducted from the salary should be deposited in the bank and their appointment letter should be signed by the labor superintendent. be issued after He is on an indefinite strike for many such demands. Their strike will continue until their demands are met.

Arrangement in DMCH went awry

Here, due to the strike in Darbhanga district, patients are facing a lot of trouble. Due to non-availability of ambulance, dozens of patients are reaching DMCH for treatment with the help of private vehicles. Darbhanga’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Kumar said that talks are going on in Patna with the representatives of ambulance personnel to break the strike. Alternative arrangements have been made to take patients from blocks to DMCH. DMCH Superintendent has been requested to take the service of three-four private ambulances there. Whatever may be the claim of the civil surgeon, but due to the standstill of the government ambulance service, the silver of the private ambulance drivers is visible. There is not even a single government ambulance available in DMCH yesterday to take the referred patients to Patna.

Widespread effect of strike in DMCH

The strike of ambulance personnel is showing a wide impact in DMCH. Due to non-operation of all ten ambulances, there was a lot of difficulty in shifting the patients from the emergency department to the surgery and orthopedic department. Due to compulsion, patients could be shifted to different departments through small ambulances deployed to take newborns from the Department of Obstetrics to the Department of Pediatrics. On the other hand, due to non-availability of government ambulance, the family members had to take many pregnant women from the maternity department home by tempo. Meanwhile, the ambulance drivers staged an angry demonstration at the Civil Surgeon office premises in support of their demands. He said that the salary of several months pending HDI. The provisions of the Celeb Act are being flouted by the agency. They will not return to work until their demands are met.