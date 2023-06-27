Due to the indifference of monsoon, the crisis on agriculture in Bihar deepens, 30 to 35 percent of the paddy fields are lying in the fields.

The indifference of the weather continues in Bihar. Due to this, the crisis on paddy cultivation in the state has now deepened. Due to good or average rains, till June 25, about 50 to 60 percent of the paddy fields in Bihar used to get split. 70 to 80 percent seeds were also available to the farmers. But, so far this year only about 30 to 35 percent of the paddy straw has been put in the fields. Whereas, till June 17 only about 17 percent seeds could be made available.

Till June 17, 22.7 percent paddy stubble was lying

The strike of farmer advisors and coordinators is also believed to have an impact on paddy cultivation. They are also responsible for seed distribution and other works. Due to their going on strike, the management of seeds was affected. It is worth mentioning that till June 17, only 22.7 percent paddy was lying in the state. However, officials of the Agriculture Department say that the monsoon has entered Bihar. There is a possibility of compensation in this.

Time to put the bitch on the middle ground is over

The ideal time to put a bitch on the middle ground of Bihar is over. June 10 to 25 was the ideal time for transplanting on medium soil. At the same time, two days have passed in the ideal time to put the litter in the lower ground. Now there is only three days left to sow the seeds in the lower ground. Overall, there are possibilities of paddy cultivation only in the upper soil. The ideal time for sowing seeds in the upper soil is from 25th June to 10th July. Till June 17, only 22.7 percent paddy straw could be sown in the entire state.

Bihar Weather Update: Monsoon weakened in Bihar, know from when it will rain well (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EdM_-rL8WI)