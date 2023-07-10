Due to the rains in North India, the orgy of water all around, people are suffering, there is a need to adopt the model of the Netherlands, know the specialty...

Due to the ongoing heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the life of the common people has become difficult. In view of the possibility of heavy rain Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Has released a video message today urging the common people to stay at home. He has told the people that it would be better if you stay in your homes for the next 24 hours.

Rain broke the record of 50 years

Significantly, this monsoon rain in Himachal Pradesh has broken the record of the last 50 years. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the next 24 hours as well, so the administration has made this appeal to the common people while being cautious. It may be noted that torrential rains occurred in many parts of North India on Sunday and incidents of landslides also took place, due to which 19 people have died as per the information received so far. The Yamuna is in spate in the country’s capital Delhi, due to which the Delhi government has called an emergency meeting.

#WATCH , Rain continues in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Latest visuals around Victoria Bridge and Panchvakhtra Temple. pic.twitter.com/QlMei2NrbJ

— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023



Hundreds of lives are lost every year due to floods.

This situation is not only in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, but due to heavy rains during monsoon many states of the country like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bengal and Maharashtra are also affected in the southern part of the country. Hundreds of people lose their lives and property worth lakhs is destroyed. Governments are also aware of this fact, yet no such mechanism has been developed in the country to deal with the rains and the problems arising out of it.

Need to learn from the flood-defense system of the Netherlands

It is worth noting that there are many countries in the world which have recovered from the tragedy of flood and have controlled it. One such country is Netherlands, from which India needs to learn. The Netherlands is a country which was badly affected by the flood, but with the help of its capable engineers, it has taken such measures, on the basis of which they are no longer afraid of water and use it. In the Netherlands in 1953, 600 square miles of land were submerged in water due to heavy rains, causing severe devastation. Two thousand lives were lost and property worth lakhs was destroyed. The reason was that 25 percent of the Netherlands is below sea level, on which 20 percent of their population lives. in this country since 1953 flood-defense system But the work started and today their technology is an example in the world. The Netherlands has made embankments along the sea which work to prevent floods.

Amarnath Yatra suspended

Kanwar Yatra has been stopped due to heavy rains, as well as Amarnath Yatra services have also been affected. A portion of the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been badly damaged in Ramban, due to which travel has come to a standstill and more than 6,000 people are stranded. The administration is providing necessary facilities to them.

emergency meeting in delhi

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all schools will remain closed on Monday in view of the incessant rains. On the other hand, today Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting in view of the increasing water level of Yamuna. There is news of heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh as well. At the same time, IMD says that the abundant rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have made up for the lack of rain in the entire country. The total rainfall during the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is two per cent more than the normal of 239.1 mm. However, the rainfall has been different in different regions.