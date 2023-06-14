Due to the scorching heat, summer vacation increased in the schools of these states including Bihar-Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi : Due to the scorching heat, people of most of the states of the country are suffering. As soon as the sun rises in the morning, the fire starts spewing. Due to sweat, thirst and heat wave, people’s lives are reaching the throat. In such a situation, the problems of the infants have increased a bit. In view of the problems of these infants, many state governments of the country including Bihar-Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have issued orders to extend the summer vacation in schools. Come, let us know in which states the summer vacation has been extended till which date.

Summer vacation in Chhattisgarh till June 26

According to a report in the news agency Bhasha, the Chhattisgarh government has announced to extend the summer vacation in its schools till June 26 in view of the severe heat on Wednesday, 14 June 2023. Earlier, the program to open the schools was fixed on 16 June. The official said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the concerned officials to extend the summer vacation to ensure the safety of children from rising temperature and heat stroke. He told that the School Education Department will soon issue guidelines in this regard.

Wind will blow at a speed of 40 km in Chhattisgarh

On Tuesday, an estimate was expressed by the Indian Meteorological Department that the heat wave will continue for the next four days at isolated places in the central part of Chhattisgarh. He has also expressed the possibility of strong wind blowing at a speed of 30-40 km, lightning and thundershowers at isolated places in the state during the next four days.

Summer vacation in Jharkhand till June 18

In view of the scorching heat, the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand has announced on Wednesday that children up to class 8 in the state will not have to go to school till June 18. Summer vacation in schools has been extended. The Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Jharkhand has also issued an order in this regard. In the order issued by the Education Department on Wednesday, it has been told that classes from KG to 8th will remain closed till June 17 (Saturday). The department has said that Jharkhand state is experiencing extreme heat. Lu is also running. That’s why it has been decided to keep the schools closed till June 17. This order will be applicable for all government and private schools. It has been said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heatwave, all categories of government, non-government aided/unaided (including minority) and all private schools will remain closed from KG to 8th standard.

School closed in Bihar till June 18

Along with this, due to the scorching heat and strong heat in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government has also announced to keep government and private schools in the state closed till June 18. Patna District President Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has issued instructions to close all government and private schools in Patna district by June 18. In the order issued by the District Magistrate, it has been said that till June 18, there will be no educational activities in the schools.

School closed in Madhya Pradesh on June 19

In view of the scorching heat and heat wave in Madhya Pradesh, it has been decided to keep government and private schools closed till June 19. Instructions have been given by Indore District Collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T to close the school till June 19. According to the instructions issued by the District Collector, in view of the heat in Indore, school children will be banned from going to school till June 19. Apart from this, in the order issued by Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh, it has been said that all government and private schools in the district will remain closed till June 19 instead of June 16.

summer vacation in schools till june 26 in uttar pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh too, in view of the scorching heat and strong hot winds like other states, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has instructed to close all government and private schools in the states till June 26. However, before this, it has been announced by the government to give summer vacation till June 15 in all government and private schools.